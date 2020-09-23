Scientist spotlight: Penn State’s Ellie Nasr on how wetlands can mitigate effects of climate change

Ellie Nasr, a Ph.D. candidate in the geography department at Penn State.
Ellie Nasr, a Ph.D. candidate in the geography department at Penn State.
Power plants, fossil fuels, emissions and renewables get most of the attention when you start talking about climate change.
This week, with a series of three audio stories as part of StateImpact Pennsylvania’s participation in the Covering Climate Now initiative, we’re taking time to talk about dinosaurs, fish and wetlands.
Donna McDermott, an American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow, spent part of the summer with StateImpact Pennsylvania. Among other work, she produced stories about:
“Wetlands are really important specifically for you know, moderating the effects and consequences of climate change,” Nasr says. “They can slow water flow and capture runoff, which will reduce the risk of intense precipitation and flooding that are associated with climate change.”
Listen to Nasr’s story:
