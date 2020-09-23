Scientist spotlight: Penn State’s Ellie Nasr on how wetlands can mitigate effects of climate change

Staff Bio Recent Stories Staff reporting

YouTube screenshot

Power plants, fossil fuels, emissions and renewables get most of the attention when you start talking about climate change.

This week, with a series of three audio stories as part of StateImpact Pennsylvania’s participation in the Covering Climate Now initiative, we’re taking time to talk about dinosaurs, fish and wetlands.

Donna McDermott, an American Association for the Advancement of Science Mass Media Fellow, spent part of the summer with StateImpact Pennsylvania. Among other work, she produced stories about:

Dr. Camille Gaynus of the University of Pennsylvania, a marine ecologist who works with coral reefs and how they respond to climate change-related issues;

Dr. Aja Carter of Penn , who studies dinosaur bones and what they can tell us about today’s natural environment; and

Ellie Nasr, a geographer at Penn State whose work with virtual reality helps people “see” the consequences of their environmental decisions.

“Wetlands are really important specifically for you know, moderating the effects and consequences of climate change,” Nasr says. “They can slow water flow and capture runoff, which will reduce the risk of intense precipitation and flooding that are associated with climate change.”

Listen to Nasr’s story:

Watch videos of these scientists as part of WITF’s Summer STEM Adventure curriculum.

StateImpact Pennsylvania is participating in Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.

Editor's Picks