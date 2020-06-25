Pa. grand jury report on fracking: DEP failed to protect public health

Grand jury makes proposals on regulation, oversight of fracking industry

Reid Frazier Bio Recent Stories Reid R. Frazier is an energy reporter for The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public media outlet covering the environment in Pennsylvania. His work has aired on NPR and Marketplace.

Susan Phillips Bio Recent Stories Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of political decisions on people's every day lives. She has worked as a reporter for WHYY since 2004. Susan's coverage of the 2008 Presidential election resulted in a story on the front page of the New York Times. In 2010 she traveled to Haiti to cover the earthquake. That same year she produced an award-winning series on Pennsylvania's natural gas rush called "The Shale Game." She received a 2013 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Journalism Award for her work covering natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania. She has also won several Edward R. Murrow awards for her work with StateImpact. In 2013/14 she spent a year at MIT as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow. She has also been a Metcalf Fellow, an MBL Logan Science Journalism Fellow and reported from Marrakech on the 2016 climate talks as an International Reporting Project Fellow. A graduate of Columbia School of Journalism, she earned her Bachelor's degree in International Relations from George Washington University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A Pennsylvania grand jury two years in the making report slammed the Department of Environmental Protection for failing to protect the public from the health effects of fracking.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who sent investigators across the state to investigate the industry, announced the findings at a press conference Wednesday in Harrisburg. The grand jury said the risk of fracking should fall on the industry and on regulators but DEP “did not take sufficient action in response to the fracking boom.”

“It’s the government’s job to set and enforce the groundrules that protect the public interest,” Shapiro said. “Through multiple administrations, they failed.”

At one point, Shapiro held up a jar of brown well water that he said came from a resident whose water had been contaminated. He told stories of testimony from residents who complained of dead livestock, nausea, headaches and nosebleeds.

“The grand jurors heard repeated testimony of small children waking up with severe nosebleeds. One parent testified that her 4-year-old daughter was waking up crying with blood pouring out of her nose,” Shapiro said.

Yet the grand jury concluded the DEP’s responses to such problems amounted to sending the message: “Leave fracking alone.”

“Sadly, too many DEP employees listened,” Shapiro said.

A spokesman for DEP put the blame on the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican who followed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell, and who presided over the beginning of the state’s fracking boom. Rendell ushered in the Marcellus Shale development with enthusiasm. But the real gas rush began under Corbett, who served as governor for one term between 2011-2015. His handling of shale gas drilling was controversial, and used by current Gov. Tom Wolf as part of his campaign to oust Corbett.

“The Wolf Administration inherited a flawed ideological approach to regulation of unconventional oil and gas development that was forced on the departments of Environmental Protection and Health by the Corbett Administration, which promoted the rapid expansion of natural gas development and profit above these other priorities,” the DEP spokesman said in statement.

Wolf promised greater reforms and oversight of the fracking industry, including a severance tax, but for many environmentalists, he fell short.

The Wolf administration says since coming into office, the DEP vastly increased the number of well inspections and citations, and has fined drilling companies more than $67.5 million for environmental violations.

In written testimony included in the report, Scott Perry, the head of DEP’s Oil and Gas division, disputed some of the grand jury’s assertions.

In 2018, the agency considered including a question about health data on oil and gas complaints. According to the report, Perry opposed the question being included on a complaint form, believing it was a “leading question.” But Perry said in his response that it was a Department of Health Deputy Secretary who had initially objected to the question, and had been the first to label it a “leading question.” Instead of making the health data a mandatory question, the forms were developed to include a box for health effects if a resident mentioned health complaints unprompted.

“Heavy truck traffic caused clouds of dust to circulate around their properties, blanketing their homes inside and out. They kept their windows shut. They stopped spending time outdoors. Their children could not play in their yards. A grimy film would accumulate on glass surfaces as dust and particulate matter invaded the interior of their homes. These sort of problems were a direct result of our laws permitting shale gas sites in such close proximity to people’s homes.” — From the grand jury report

The grand jury report also criticized the Department of Health as being “unable to meet the challenge” of understanding how the chemical-intensive process of fracking could affect human health.

But in his news conference, Shapiro focused on the DEP, saying that even though it has gotten better during the Wolf administration, it let the fracking industry get away with too much. He recounted testimony heard by the grand jury, for example, from people who said they got sick from water contaminated by drilling activity.

“Regulators were supposed to prevent abuse by big corporations, and level the playing field,” he said. “But they didn’t.”

The report outlined the testimony of over 70 families across the Pennsylvania who’d experienced the natural gas industry as it was built out across the state, ever since the first Marcellus Shale well was drilled in 2004. The residents testified to a litany of harms: truck traffic that coated windows with dust, well drilling that changed the color and smell of their water, around-the-clock fracking that kept some residents up all night, to waste impoundments that “smelled like gasoline and kerosene” and “would overwhelm homeowners with nausea, dizziness, and a feeling that they would pass out.”

“The common theme from every homeowner who testified before us was an all-encompassing, debilitating anxiety that comes from so many unknowns,” especially in the earliest days of fracking, the grand jury reported.

Grand jury recommendations

In making several recommendations to make the industry safer, the grand jury said, “We heard clear and convincing evidence that leads us to conclude that industry operations in Pennsylvania have made our children sick. “

He said the grand jury is making several recommendations to fix what it says went wrong during the state’s fracking boom over the last decade:

Increase the set-back of all oil and gas wells from 500 to 2500 feet from any home or business, and more for schools and hospitals. The grand jury called the current 500-foot setback for wells from buildings “woefully inadequate”

Make public the chemicals used in the fracking process

Make the transportation of toxic waste safer

Regulate smaller pipelines, or gathering pipelines “based on risk, not size”

Improve air pollution testing near fracking-related sites

Assess public health in relation to fracking (the DOH has agreed to do so, Shapiro said)

Slow the “revolving door” by limiting the ability of legislators and state employees to leave public service and go to work for the industry

And Shapiro said that DEP “has proven unable or unwilling” to refer criminal cases to the AG’s office, which cannot take up an investigation without a referral. At the news conference, he said his office has set up a phone line and an email address people can use to alert his office to fracking- or wastewater-related problems.

People can call 570-904-2643 or email fracking@attorneygeneral.gov.

Criminal charges filed earlier against two drillers

The grand jury worked for two years, Shapiro said, and developed criminal presentments against two drilling companies, Range Resources and Cabot Oil and Gas. And “there will be more to come,” he said.

Earlier this month, Range Resources pleaded no contest to environmental crimes at two Washington County sites.

As part of its plea, the company agreed to pay $150,000 for charges stemming from leaks and spills at the sites. At one of them, the Brownlee site, a storage tank leaked 2,000 gallons of fracking waste into a field and nearby creek in 2018. A second location, known as the Yeager site, was at the center of a high-profile contamination case that ended in a legal settlement.

In both cases, Shapiro said, the company hid its internal knowledge of contamination from nearby residents and the public, and was negligent in protecting the state’s environment.

At the Brownlee site, the company reported the leak to a nearby landowner, “but not what damage had been done to the property,” Shapiro said, in a statement.

Pennsylvania Attorney General's office

The leak contaminated soil on a nearby farm and required the removal of about 100 trees and 12,000 square feet of soil. Range removed the contaminated trees and soil, but replanted the property only after the homeowner “said he would contact the media” about it, according to a grand jury presentment.

The case of the Yeager site was the subject of the 2019 book “Amity and Prosperity,” by journalist Eliza Griswold, which was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction.

Pennsylvania Attorney General's office

Range developed the site beginning in 2009 to handle the fracking wastewater and solid waste from nearby drilling sites.

According to a grand jury presentment, there were tears in the liner of the impoundment, and numerous spills around the site. More than once, the wastewater in the impoundment became septic — overrun with bacteria — causing bad odors which the company treated with “toxic” chemicals. The company continued to use the site, the investigation found, even after two Range employees, Carla Suszkowski and Glenn Truzzi found evidence that the impoundment was contaminating nearby groundwater.

The company closed the impoundment in 2014, after reaching a consent agreement with the DEP.

“Homeowners frequently described a lingering fear that analysis of their water was not showing a full and accurate picture of what was happening. When they turned to DEP for answers, they were often left unsatisfied because DEP’s standard water analysis was too narrow and would not account for the full range of potential contaminants in their water.” — From the grand jury report

The leaks and spills formed the heart of a legal case in which three families sued the company. The families alleged the site made them sick, including nose bleeds, headaches, dizziness, extreme fatigue, and skin rashes.

The suit also alleged Range Resources and two contracted laboratories committed fraud and conspiracy by manipulating test results to obscure their findings from the plaintiffs.

Range and several other companies involved with the site denied wrongdoing and fought the lawsuit in court for six years. The two sides eventually settled in 2018 for $3 million.

By then, Shapiro’s office had begun investigating oil and gas companies for possible environmental crimes. The office sent a letter to attorneys in the case stating it had “assumed jurisdiction over several criminal investigations involving environmental crimes in Washington County” and that “one of the potential criminal investigations involves your respective clients.”

Correction: The original version of this story listed the incorrect area code for the AG’s hotline. It has been corrected.

Read the grand jury report:







Pa. Grand Jury Report on Fracking, June 2020 (PDF)

Pa. Grand Jury Report on Fracking, June 2020 (Text)



Editor's Picks