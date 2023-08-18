Rachel McDevitt / StateImpact Pennsylvania
What can one person do about climate change? Part 2: What we (don’t) eat
If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.
A lot of that waste happens in our homes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food were wasted at the retail and consumer levels in 2010. The federal government set a goal to cut the country’s food waste to 50 percent of 2010 levels by the year 2030.
It takes a lot of energy for our food to reach us. When it’s thrown out, it can give off gases that contribute to global warming.
A collection of simple actions can help you prevent waste and save money.
Resources:
The best ways to store all your food
Find recipes for food scraps and leftovers
