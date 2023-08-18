What can I do about climate change?

What can one person do about climate change? Part 2: What we (don’t) eat

Rachel McDevitt Bio Recent Stories Rachel McDevitt reports on energy, the environment, and climate change for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF.



Rachel covers Pennsylvania state government’s policy on climate change, its effects on people, and lawmakers’ approach to the industries that generate many of Pennsylvania’s greenhouse gas emissions. Her work through the collaborative Climate Solutions puts special focus on communities and individuals working to address the effects of climate disruption.



Her stories have aired nationally on the NPR shows Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and Science Friday.



Rachel joined WITF in 2014 as a Radio Pennsylvania reporter before becoming the local host of All Things Considered in 2017. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel holds a degree in Communications and Spanish from Temple University.

Rachel McDevitt / StateImpact Pennsylvania

If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.

A lot of that waste happens in our homes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food were wasted at the retail and consumer levels in 2010. The federal government set a goal to cut the country’s food waste to 50 percent of 2010 levels by the year 2030.

It takes a lot of energy for our food to reach us. When it’s thrown out, it can give off gases that contribute to global warming.

A collection of simple actions can help you prevent waste and save money.

Find the rest of the series:

