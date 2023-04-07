 Pa. officials seek environmental justice concerns to shape climate planning | StateImpact Pennsylvania Skip Navigation

Energy. Environment. Economy.

A reporting project of  NPR member stations

Pa. officials seek environmental justice concerns to shape climate planning

  • Rachel McDevitt
US Steel's Clairton Coke Works.

Reid R. Frazier / StateImpact Pennsylvania

US Steel's Clairton Coke Works.

State officials are touring Pennsylvania to hear environmental justice concerns. 

Shapiro Administration representatives plan to make seven stops across the state this month to look for the most effective ways to help environmental justice areas be resilient to the effects of climate disruption. 

People can attend the events in person or virtually and share their opinions through online surveys.

The Department of Environmental Protection plans to use the feedback in a new guide for addressing climate in EJ areas. 

Related Stories

“DEP is committed to expanding proactive outreach to better understand communities’ concerns,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “We’ll draw on this understanding as we develop and implement statewide greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies and fund programs that ensure Environmental Justice communities are centered in climate change mitigation and adaptation statewide.”

About 4 million Pennsylvanians live in EJ areas, which are defined as any census tract where at least 20 percent of people live at or below the federal poverty line or at least 30 percent identify as a non-white minority.

People there are often challenged by poor air quality, old housing and infrastructure and limited transportation as a result of a history of disinvestment.

Pennsylvania doesn’t have any special regulations for permitting polluting industries in these areas. Last year, DEP released a new draft policy for how to approach EJ issues. It included adding EJ considerations to the agency’s inspections and enforcement work and allowed for updates to the definition of environmental justice.

The first two EJ discussions were held in Meadville and Pittsburgh. Five more are scheduled throughout the month:

  • April 10, 10:30 a.m. at City Hall in Scranton
  • April 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Berks Nature Center in Reading 
  • April 13, 10:30 a.m. at the Camp Curtin YMCA in Harrisburg 
  • April 14, 10:30 a.m. at the DEP Southeast Regional Office in Norristown
  • April 24, 6:00 p.m. at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission in Philadelphia

Event sign-up, the link to the surveys, and more details are found at the Climate Action for Environmental Justice Communities web page.

Explainers

Climate Change

Environmental justice

Tags

Editor's Picks

About StateImpact Pennsylvania

StateImpact Pennsylvania is a collaboration among WITF, WHYY, and the Allegheny Front. Reporters Reid Frazier, Rachel McDevitt and Susan Phillips cover the commonwealth’s energy economy. Read their reports on this site, and hear them on public radio stations across Pennsylvania.

PARTNERS

WITF WHYYThe Allegheny Front

FUNDERS

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Wyncote Foundation William Penn Foundation Colcom Foundation | Committed to a Sustainable Future

Climate Solutions partners

WITF
q'hubo
La Voz Latina Central
Sankofa African American Theatre Company
Franklin & Marshall College Center for Opinion Research
StateImpact Pennsylvania
Shippensburg University Department of Communication, Journalism & Media
York Daily Record/USA TODAY Network
Up Next

Homer City — Pa.'s largest coal-fired power plant — will close in July