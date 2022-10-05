Pennsylvania climate forum brings informed public into problem-solving effort

Attendees at Climate Solutions' deliberative forum Oct. 1 held small-group discussions during which they tackled climate challenges in central Pennsylvania and came up with ideas for problem-solving.
Tim Lambert / WITF
Climate Solutions’ deliberative forum revealed some key insights that can inform policymakers, people in positions of influence and other central Pennsylvanians as they work to solve problems related to climate change.
It also showed that you can bring people together for respectful, non-judgmental discussion on issues that affect everyone, regardless of your political leaning.
And it showed that people are eager to learn.
One attendee said he feels more optimistic about the climate than he did before the forum – because he didn’t believe emissions could be reduced.
There’s overwhelming scientific evidence that human activity is warming Earth at an unprecedented rate. It’s already responsible for extreme weather, rising sea levels, and more severe droughts worldwide. Pennsylvania is on track for more intense heat waves and stronger storms in coming years, the Department of Environmental Protection says.
Scientists stress that rapid action is crucial to avoid the worst effects. Pa.’s most recent Climate Action Plan calls for an 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.
Doing that will require hard choices by the nation’s fourth-largest carbon emitter: Pennsylvania must figure out how to cut emissions while planning for the future of people and communities that rely on the fossil fuel industry.
Another said she hadn’t realized the solar industry’s growth rate.
And another said she kind of knew about climate change but didn’t spend much time thinking about it – but now sees the importance of addressing its effects.
Deliberative forums bring together a demographically representative group of people, provide them with in-depth background material on the subject matter of the forum, and create questions to engage attendees in small-group discussions that are designed to produce ideas and potential solutions.
About two dozen central Pennsylvanians from eight counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York — gathered Saturday at WITF’s Public Media Center in Harrisburg. The forum focused on flooding, agriculture, transportation and electric vehicles, and solar development – all topics that surfaced often in Climate Solutions’ survey and in its engagement efforts.
Climate Solutions will soon produce an interim report that it will send to elected officials (and those running for office), and a full report will follow later this month or in early November. But it’s possible to already identify some themes from Saturday’s discussions:
The groups also revealed how hard it can be for people to wrap their heads around climate change, because a warming world affects so many aspects of our lives. Each group was asked which of the four topics required the most urgent attention. Two said flooding; one solar; one transportation; and two groups couldn’t reach a consensus. Only agriculture didn’t make the list, because most groups figured attention to the other topics would help farmers as well.
How the Climate Solutions deliberative forum worked
The two dozen people at the forum responded to an initial random-sample survey from Climate Solutions partner, the Center for Public Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College. The survey polled people on knowledge of and attitudes about climate change and related issues.
F&M recruited a demographically representative set of those respondents, and Climate Solutions invited them to the deliberative forum.
Attendees received printed background material on each topic. At the forum, eight topic experts gave brief overviews. Each presentation was followed by small-group discussions, during which a facilitator led each of six groups through a set of questions created by Climate Solutions.
At the end of the day, attendees were polled on a narrower set of questions drawn from the first survey. Results will provide one look at whether knowledge or attitudes changed.
Here is the background material attendees received: