DEP, CNX agree to $180K stream restoration to resolve sedimentation violations

Reid Frazier Bio Recent Stories Reid R. Frazier is an energy reporter for The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public media outlet covering the environment in Pennsylvania. His work has aired on NPR and Marketplace.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and CNX have agreed to a settlement for several erosion violations at gas drilling sites in Washington and Greene counties. The company agreed to fund a $180,000 restoration of a trout stream in a Washington County park as part of the agreement.

The penalties were assessed for violations at seven of the company’s well pad sites in 2017 and 2018. On several occasions, the company failed to prevent soil erosion from its construction sites, resulting in the release of soil and sediment, and on some occasions, the release of sediment-laden water into nearby streams. On two different occasions, the company failed to notify the DEP of its erosion failures, a violation of state law.

The agreement calls for CNX to fund a 2,500-foot stream restoration of Mingo Creek in Nottingham Township. The restoration will be performed by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

The stream flows through Mingo Creek County Park, and is a high quality trout-stocked stream. The project aims to reduce sedimentation in the stream by restoring eroded banks and constructing fish habitat in the stream. It will also increase recreational fishing opportunities, according to the DEP. Designs for the restoration were completed by staff for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

