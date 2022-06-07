Ask us your questions about Shell’s new ethane cracker in Pa. We’ll get answers

Reid Frazier Bio Recent Stories Reid R. Frazier is an energy reporter for The Allegheny Front, a Pittsburgh-based public media outlet covering the environment in Pennsylvania. His work has aired on NPR and Marketplace.

Reid Frazier / StateImpact Pennsylvania

In June 2016, Shell Chemical Appalachia said it planned to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant – known as an ethane cracker – in Potter Township, Beaver County, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

Now, the massive plastics plant is scheduled to open this year.

The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania are looking for your questions about Shell’s ethane cracker, which is scheduled to open this year. The plastics plant was the beneficiary of $1.65 billion in tax credits, and will produce 1.6 million tonnes of plastic a year.

We’ll work to answer your questions by talking to experts.

Fill out the form below to add your question.

Or share a voice memo with your question – we could play your question on the air. Be sure to include your name, hometown, and a way to reach you. Send your memo to reid@alleghenyfront.org.

