Ask us your questions about Shell’s new ethane cracker in Pa. We’ll get answers

These tanks, shown here in June 2019, will hold the plastic pellets produced by Shell’s ethane cracker. According to Shell, 1.6 million metric tons of plastic will be produced there annually.
Reid Frazier / StateImpact Pennsylvania
In June 2016, Shell Chemical Appalachia said it planned to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant – known as an ethane cracker – in Potter Township, Beaver County, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.
Now, the massive plastics plant is scheduled to open this year.
The Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania are looking for your questions about Shell's ethane cracker, which is scheduled to open this year. The plastics plant was the beneficiary of $1.65 billion in tax credits, and will produce 1.6 million tonnes of plastic a year.
