StateImpact, NPR reporters to host virtual town hall about pandemic’s effect on the environment

  Susan Phillips

Widespread reports note the positive impact the lockdown has had on the environment, including lower carbon emissions, better air quality and reductions in the use of fossil fuels like coal and gasoline. Renewable energy has gotten a boost, while some say COVID-19 could hasten the ongoing decline of coal burning power plants.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, you can join a webinar during which three journalists who cover environmental and energy issues will answer your questions on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the environment:

